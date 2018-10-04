Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Visit LeBron James' I Promise School

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took a trip to LeBron James' I Promise school Wednesday, and the party ensued. JT was in town for his concert at the Q on Tuesday night, but decided to take a trip to the school before heading out of Cleveland.

According to twitter, the kids showed Justin and Jessica "ALL the moves." The stars cheered and clapped as the kids showed them their best dance moves. They also took pictures and spent some quality time with the students, which left the kids on cloud nine.

The LeBron James Family Foundation opened the I Promise school this past July.