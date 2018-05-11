Justin Timberlake Is Hiring A Man Of The Woods 'Social Media Guru'

By Paul Laux

Justin Timberlake is hiring!

No seriously, he really is. Do you think you have what it takes? If you are adept with social media, and you also love J.T., this job might be just right for you.

He's hiring a "Man Of The Woods Social Media Guru," and it's actually really easy to apply.

Need a job? Justin Timberlake is hiring https://t.co/HMpgo4FgU6 pic.twitter.com/RSVnf50Dd8 — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) May 9, 2018

All you have to do is post a video to LinkedIn (becauase social media) before 11:59pm on Sunday, May 13th describing how this would boost your career.

Make sure to include the hashtag, #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.

Good luck!