Kanye West Went On A Wild Twitter Rant

April 26, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

Well, Kanye West is back on Twitter.

Which proved to be a great thing, since yesterday he went on one of the weirdest Twitter rants that has ever happened.

This all coming after rumors started that he's kind of having a moment right now - even firing his staff.

The tweets don't really make much sense, but here are some highlights:

Whelp... I guess that is just Kanye being Kanye.  At one point, it got so weird, his wife Kim Kardashian actually had to step in.

Twitter is a fantastic place.

Tags: 
kanye west
