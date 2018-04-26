Kanye West Went On A Wild Twitter Rant
By Paul Laux
Well, Kanye West is back on Twitter.
Which proved to be a great thing, since yesterday he went on one of the weirdest Twitter rants that has ever happened.
This all coming after rumors started that he's kind of having a moment right now - even firing his staff.
The tweets don't really make much sense, but here are some highlights:
we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018
The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018
We live in a time where people don’t respect people for being themselves— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018
People respect people for following the general trend and consensus— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018
self victimization is a disease— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018
Whelp... I guess that is just Kanye being Kanye. At one point, it got so weird, his wife Kim Kardashian actually had to step in.
Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?! ----♀️ https://t.co/0wrL1c0shB— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018
Twitter is a fantastic place.