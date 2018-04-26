Kanye West Went On A Wild Twitter Rant

By Paul Laux

Well, Kanye West is back on Twitter.

Which proved to be a great thing, since yesterday he went on one of the weirdest Twitter rants that has ever happened.

This all coming after rumors started that he's kind of having a moment right now - even firing his staff.

The tweets don't really make much sense, but here are some highlights:

we have freedom of speech but not freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

We live in a time where people don’t respect people for being themselves — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

People respect people for following the general trend and consensus — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

self victimization is a disease — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Whelp... I guess that is just Kanye being Kanye. At one point, it got so weird, his wife Kim Kardashian actually had to step in.

Twitter is a fantastic place.