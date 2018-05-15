The Kardashians Didn't Visit Khloe - Thanks To Tristan

By Paul Laux

And the drama of the Kardashians continues, and apparently it's all thanks to our very own Tristan Thompson. With Mother's Day this past weeked, it was a perfect oppriunity to meet new parents Tristan and Khloe - but that didn't happen.

The original plan was for her to head back to LA for the weekend, but it never materialized.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” a source told People. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive."

Oddly though things have began to calm down because "they expected this of him."

Ouch.