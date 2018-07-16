Kate Upton Is Pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Kate Upton and baseball player-husband Justin Verlander.

Kate announced on Instagram that she and hubby were expecting their first child while she looked flawless and wrote, "#PrenantinMiami."

Flawless, right? She may not be on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition anymore, but the model has no signs of slowing down her career.

Tommy Hilfiger has invited her to continue modeling throughout her pregnancy, saying, “Our business is all about inclusiveness and diversity, and not just about 90 pound models."