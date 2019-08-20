Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Have Called It Quits

Secrets out. Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have called it quits after (allegedly) being together after 6 years.

The two allegedly started dating in 2013 – about a year after she divorced Tom Cruise. Although they never really acknowledged each other, it was probably the worst kept secret in Hollywood.

The trouble started circulating after a picture of Jamie with Sela Vave, his newest artist – surfaced. The story was that he was cheating on Katie. But someone overhead Katie talking with a friend who brought up the story to her.

Her exact words, “What Jamie does is his business – we haven’t been together for months.”

The pair finally appeared together in public for the first time at a pre-GRAMMY Gala early 2018. This was their FIRST "official" appearance together - after being rumored of being together for 6 years.

According to another one of Katie’s friends, the pair said their goodbyes soon after.