Kelly Clarkson Is Headed To Daytime Television

It seems Kelly Clarkson is good at this TV thing. We first saw her win American Idol, then she came to us as a coach on The Voice, and now she is headed to daytime televsion! Although the show isn't currently attached to any network, she does have a deal with NBC Entertainment starring in multiple holiday specials. She will also be hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards! If you forgot just how funny and cute Kelly Clarkson is, watch her go day drinking with Seth Meyers.

Video of Seth And Kelly Clarkson Go Day Drinking