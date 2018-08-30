Is Kelly Clarkson The Next Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

She KILLED IT at the U.S. Open, and people noticed.

USA Today Images

Kelly Clarkson performed at the U.S. Open Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which instantly sparked an internet frenzy of people petitioning that she do the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime show. During her performance at the U.S. Open, the American Idol rocked out six of her hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Walk Away,” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)." Twitter then exploded.

But would she even do it? When asked if she would in 2017, she had a very definite answer. 

“No! You have to pay to do it! I’m not paying; you pay me."

And THAT, is a mood.

 

 

