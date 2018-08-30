Is Kelly Clarkson The Next Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

Kelly Clarkson performed at the U.S. Open Monday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which instantly sparked an internet frenzy of people petitioning that she do the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime show. During her performance at the U.S. Open, the American Idol rocked out six of her hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Walk Away,” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)." Twitter then exploded.

I feel like @kelly_clarkson just submitted her audition for the Super Bowl #USOpen2018 pic.twitter.com/uI09dk77zk — Jeremy (@JeremyMTyler) August 28, 2018

Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019 — Domino’s Pizza Papi! (@SandiStronger) August 28, 2018

Why haven’t we had a Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl halftime show yet — Anna Nacho (@annanacho) August 27, 2018

isn’t it wild that none of us will ever be as nice or as talented as @kelly_clarkson — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) August 28, 2018

My first choice for Super Bowl 2019 is now @Kelly_Clarkson. https://t.co/T3xQLYS2Yq — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) August 29, 2018

RT to sign the official petition to have Kelly Clarkson perform at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show! pic.twitter.com/qf7Z3snFnQ — Kelly Clarkson (@PieceByPiece_KC) August 28, 2018

But would she even do it? When asked if she would in 2017, she had a very definite answer.

“No! You have to pay to do it! I’m not paying; you pay me."

And THAT, is a mood.