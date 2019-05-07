Kelly Clarkson's Recovery Isn't Going Well

She had her appendix removed only hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards

May 7, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

Getty Images Kevin Winter

Categories: 
Celebrity News
Music News
The Jeremiah Show

As we've told you, Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed only hours after hosting the "Billboard" Music Awards, and apparently her recovery isn't going that well.

“Quick recap... recovering after surgery super duper sucks,” she tweeted. “Turns out I don’t “rest” well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead.” 

She also adds, “2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near.”

But it seems Kelly again is working through the pain. Despite dealing with her recovery, she was back on last night's live episode of "The Voice."

Tags: 
Kelly Clarkson
The Voice