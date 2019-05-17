Kelly Ripa vs The Bachelor

It’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation doesn’t include Kelly Ripa. She made her opinion clear about the ABC shows during an episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” “I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella… we’re too special to be arguing over a guy,” she said. “The show disgusts me.”

The comments didn't go over well with Bachelor host Chris Harrison and executive producer Mike Fleiss. Chris Harrison tweeted, "Look out #BachelorNation ⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your “disgusting” Monday night habit."

And Fleiss also took a jab at Ripa as well, saying the Bachelor franchise "pays her salary."

This didn't go over well with ABC-show star, Ellen Pompeo, who was quick to defend Ripa, tweeting "we don’t attack successful women on our network."

Okay @fleissmeister... that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage.... #bachelorsoooowhite — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 16, 2019

It’s a good thing Kelly got some backup, too, since a source says she’s “exasperated” by the whole twitter-feud. First of all, Kelly Ripa’s salary is paid by ABC Syndication, a different entity than “The Bachlor” franchise’s ABC Entertainment… second of all, neither Harrison nor Fleiss have reached out privately – just stirring things up online!