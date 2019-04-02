Kendall Jenner Breaks Her Silence About Fyre Fest Disaster

Kendall Jenner has finally spoken out about her involvment in the disastrous Fyre Festival that she was paid thousands of dollars to promote on Instagram.

She was one of the high-profile stars to promote the failed music festival, where guests were promised luxury accommodation and deluxe food on an island in the Bahamas... but instead showed up and were told to race to disaster relief tents for a place to sleep and offered meals of cheese slices on bread.

Their luggage was also thrown into a dark car park and they had to fish it out of thousands of bags.

Jenner told the New York Times: “You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk."

“I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will.” Even when she trusts her collaborators “you never really know what’s going to happen”, she said.