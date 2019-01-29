Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More to Be Subpoenaed Over Fyre Festival Payments

Fyre Festival continues to catch heat and go down in flames.

Fyre Festival's bankruptcy trustee, Gregory Messer, filed an ex-parte order in bankruptcy court to examine a number of agencies, including ones that represent Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and more, meaning the supermodels will be subpoened as a part of Fyre's bankruptcy filing.

The models were an extremely influential reason why Fye Festival sold out so quickly.

Video of Announcing Fyre Festival

The investigation underway is trying to uncover what happened to $26 million that Fyre Festival's founder, Billy McFarland, raised by investors. According to Billboard, Messer is looking into $5.3 million in payments in this latest subpoena.

The grand total of payments being investigated so far from equals $11.3 million.

According to E! News, "According to the court filing, Messer is now turning to IMG Models, DNA Model Management and Kendall Jenner Inc. for some answers about McFarland's payments to their agencies in relation to their appearance in the festival's promotional video. IMG represents Baldwin, Hosk and Hadid while DNA has Emily Ratajkowski. Billboard says McFarland paid IMG $1.2 million over a span of four months spanning from November 2016 until February 2017. "

In January 2017, Kendall Jenner was reportedly paid $250,000 for her role in the Fyre Festival promotion.

McFarland was arrested and charged with wire fraud on June 30, 2017. He was sentenced to six years in prison.