Kevin Hart Withdraws From Hosting The Oscars

Kevin Hart has announced that he will no longer host The Oscars in February.

This comes after major backlash in regards to some old tweets that were deemed offensive to the LGBTQ community.

The comedian took to Twitter to explain his decision.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

These latest tweets came just hours after he took to social media saying the Academy had called and asked him to apologize for his past homophobic remarks both on social media and during his standup comedy sets. At that time, he was refusing to apologize for the comments and refusing to back down from the hosting gig.

Hart said, "So I just got a call from The Academy. That call basically said, ‘Kevin, apologize for your tweets or we're going to have to move on and find another host.'"

Despite the conversation with the Academy, Hart decided to "pass" on the offer.

"The reason that I passed is I've addressed it several times. That's not the first time this has come up. I've addressed it. I've spoken on it. I've said where the rights and wrongs were. I've said who I am now versus who I was then. I've done it," he explained.

"I'm not gonna continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I've moved on. I'm in a completely different space in my life. I'm gonna be me and stand my ground. Regardless, The Academy I'm thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. If it goes away, no harm no foul."

His tune has quickly changed, as he has stepped down from the job and apologized for the comments.