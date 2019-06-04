Kevin Jonas Shares Bullying Stories In The New Jonas Brothers Documentary

The new Jonas Brothers documentary "Chasing Happiness" on Amazon Prime premieres today, but fans got a snippet of some of the content via social media on Monday.

Kevin Jonas took to social media to recount his encounters with bullying growing up.

The footage begins with Jonas as a boy singing "Seventy Six Trombones" from The Music Man, and doing backflips in the yard.

The oldest Jo Bro says in the video that he participated in "odd extracurricular activities" like gymnastics, pole vaulting, and magic or as he put it "not the most popular things that young boys see as cool."

I didn’t fit in growing up. The names kids called me were terrible & used in derogatory ways. Bullying is a problem that people of all ages, races, genders, & sexualities face. I hope sharing my experience brings awareness to how hurtful bullying can be. #ChasingHappiness pic.twitter.com/OS5JZe6rKp — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) June 3, 2019

Kevin continues to open up about his childhood saying, "I never felt like I connected with anyone, like, truly."

Younger brother, Nick Jonas, supported his brother publicly, saying "Proud of you Kevin. I love you brother."