Kevin Love Launches "Kevin Love Fund" Focusing On Mental Health

The basketball player wants to break the stigma of mental health

September 19, 2018
Kevin Love may be a power forward on the basketball court, but he is also a power forward when it comes to creating a change. The Cleveland Cavalier has been on a summer tour promoting and trying to break the stigma of mental health.

Yesterday he launched the  Kevin Love Fund -- "an initiative aimed at helping people improve their physical and emotional well-being," according to cleveland.com

Kevin Love made the big announcement yesterday on The Today Show. The Kevin Love Fund will "empower people to really work on their physical, but also their mental well-being because we know that is so huge. It's really a special time. We're beating down this stigma as much as we can." 

Love has teamed up with multiple brand partners, such as Bring Change to Mind and the Just Keep Livin Foundation. He also partnered with Headspace, a company that developed an app for meditation, and is working with them through his alma mater at UCLA

 According to Love, the hope is that this "brings legs with Nike and a brand partner like Banana Republic to keep the initiative moving forward." 

