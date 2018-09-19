Kevin Love Launches "Kevin Love Fund" Focusing On Mental Health

Kevin Love may be a power forward on the basketball court, but he is also a power forward when it comes to creating a change. The Cleveland Cavalier has been on a summer tour promoting and trying to break the stigma of mental health.

Yesterday he launched the Kevin Love Fund -- "an initiative aimed at helping people improve their physical and emotional well-being," according to cleveland.com.

Kevin Love made the big announcement yesterday on The Today Show. The Kevin Love Fund will "empower people to really work on their physical, but also their mental well-being because we know that is so huge. It's really a special time. We're beating down this stigma as much as we can."

“We’re beating down the stigma as much as we can.”-@kevinlove dropped by to tell us about his new initiative to help people improve their physical and emotional well-being, the Kevin Love Fund pic.twitter.com/NRSH2CIccZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 18, 2018

Love has teamed up with multiple brand partners, such as Bring Change to Mind and the Just Keep Livin Foundation. He also partnered with Headspace, a company that developed an app for meditation, and is working with them through his alma mater at UCLA

According to Love, the hope is that this "brings legs with Nike and a brand partner like Banana Republic to keep the initiative moving forward."