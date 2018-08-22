Kevin Love Talks On Camera About Anxiety Attack And Mental Illness
"My heart was jumping out of my chest"
August 22, 2018
Kevin Love has been an avid proponent of mental health recently.
He wrote a moving piece in The Players' Tribune a while back, but now he is opening up about his struggles in an on-camera interview with Jackie MacMullen.
In the interview, he talks about the stigma of mental health, how LeBron and the Cavs helped him through this hard time, and the details of his "terrifying" anxiety attack.