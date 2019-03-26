Kevin Love To Receive 'Change Maker Award' For Mental Health Advocacy
The Cavs forward will receive the award from from the Child Mind Institute
On and off the basketball court, Kevin Love has become a leader in his community. From mentoring his younger teammates, to becoming an advocate for mental health, there are a lot of people looking up to the Cavaliers forward.
And his efforts in bringing awareness to mental health are not going unnoticed.
Love is set to be recognized for his efforts at raising awareness for mental health issues as one of the recipients of the Change Maker Awards at the Child Mind Insitute's fifth annual ceremony at New York City's Carnegie Hall on May 1.
Love will receive the Champion Award for his mental health advocacy. This stems from from his essay in the Players Tribune where he detailed his struggles with depression and anxiety.
With the talented @derekkettela, shooting earlier this week for the Kevin Love Fund. Meeting Derek this past summer, I quickly realized we had a common bond. Our initial conversations centered around my on court panic attack last spring, which led into Derek sharing his personal story with me. I was honored that he felt comfortable enough to tell me about his own experiences with panic attacks, as I know how difficult it is to publicly share your own inner struggles. I hope that by publicly discussing mental health and wellness, you'll understand that there is no shame, nor should there be embarrassment, in openly talking about your struggles with someone you trust, and then taking next steps to seek help. I’m honored to have Derek on my team at the beginning of this journey. These stories establish community and continue to change the conversation surrounding mental health+wellness.
While it was a breakthrough moment for a professional athlete to be so open about mental health struggles, Love didn't stop there. He then created The Kevin Love Fund, where the goal is to help people live their healthiest lives while providing the tools to achieve physical and emotional well-being.
He also donated a free subscription of the Headspace app to all of the student athletes and coaches at his alma mater UCLA to mark World Mental Health Day. The app helps users achieve mindfulness using meditation.
I was introduced to yoga 10 years ago after my Rookie season and it has helped me enhance my overall fitness and mental health. I’m thankful to be working with NIKE to help further such an important practice. Introducing Nike Yoga, designed for all athletes. #InProgress #NikeYoga
Congratulations to Kevin Love for being inspiring both on and off the court!