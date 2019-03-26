Kevin Love To Receive 'Change Maker Award' For Mental Health Advocacy

On and off the basketball court, Kevin Love has become a leader in his community. From mentoring his younger teammates, to becoming an advocate for mental health, there are a lot of people looking up to the Cavaliers forward.

And his efforts in bringing awareness to mental health are not going unnoticed.

Love is set to be recognized for his efforts at raising awareness for mental health issues as one of the recipients of the Change Maker Awards at the Child Mind Insitute's fifth annual ceremony at New York City's Carnegie Hall on May 1.

Love will receive the Champion Award for his mental health advocacy. This stems from from his essay in the Players Tribune where he detailed his struggles with depression and anxiety.

While it was a breakthrough moment for a professional athlete to be so open about mental health struggles, Love didn't stop there. He then created The Kevin Love Fund, where the goal is to help people live their healthiest lives while providing the tools to achieve physical and emotional well-being.

He also donated a free subscription of the Headspace app to all of the student athletes and coaches at his alma mater UCLA to mark World Mental Health Day. The app helps users achieve mindfulness using meditation.

Congratulations to Kevin Love for being inspiring both on and off the court!