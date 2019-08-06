Khalid to Play Benefit Show For El Paso

The El Paso native is doing everything he can to help his hometown

August 6, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

© Jim Louvau/Special for The Republic

Singer and El Paso native, Khalid is doing everything he can to help his hometown after the devistating mass shooting that took place there this weekend.

So he is taking matters into his own hands and throwing a benefit concert in his hometown to benefit all those impacted by the mass shooting, with all proceeds going to those affected by the shooting.

Heres a tweet from Khalid himself talking about the concert and how playing songs like "City of El Paso" and "915" live now have a new meaning for him.

More details to come.

