Khalid to Play Benefit Show For El Paso

Singer and El Paso native, Khalid is doing everything he can to help his hometown after the devistating mass shooting that took place there this weekend.

So he is taking matters into his own hands and throwing a benefit concert in his hometown to benefit all those impacted by the mass shooting, with all proceeds going to those affected by the shooting.

Heres a tweet from Khalid himself talking about the concert and how playing songs like "City of El Paso" and "915" live now have a new meaning for him.

Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city.

I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 5, 2019

More details to come.