Khloé Denies Cheating With Tristan

Khloé Kardashian is shutting the rumors down that she was Tristan Thompson’s side chick when they first started dating.

Apparently Jordan Craig– the mother of Tristan’s son, Prince – is telling her story in the courts. The paperwork she filed to get child support says that she’d been with Tristan for two years when she discovered she was pregnant. Even though she’ had struggled with fertility issues, he was desperate for a child and had encouraged her to “exhaust every avenue” possible for the two to get pregnant. She found out that he was cheating a month after she found out she was expecting.

Fast forward a few months, and Thompson is now dating reality star Khloè Kardashian. According to Jordan, the stress of Tristan’s viral relationship with the reality star eventually took its toll on her. “This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy,” she claimed. “My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.” Fortunately, the baby was born healthy in December 2016.

Khloé knew about Jordan, but both Tristan and his people insisted that they were over when she started dating. Khloé took to Instagram to defend "her truth" in the situation. The IG story read,

"I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up."

She then went on to say she found out that Thompson's ex, Jordan, was pregnant and was reluctant about getting into a relationship with Thompson.

"This is MY TRUTH," Khloe says, insisting she truly believed Tristan was single when they started dating ... and if he wasn't, she is "so completely and utterly sorry," but pins the blame on those who lied to her.

"I pray my truth is in fact that," she wrote. "Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe."