Khloé K Wasn't Invited To The Met Gala Because She's “Too C-list”
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner were all in attendance.
There's a very good reason that Khloe Kardashian was not in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala.... she wasn't invited, and with some shade to add. Apparently, Anna Wintour considers her to be “too C-list” for fashion’s biggest night.
Meanwhile the “Vogue” editor invited Khloe's enitre family, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. This was actually Kourtney’s first time being invited, but she opted out to stay with her sister.
Thank you #metgala #annawintour for such a beautiful event and to @tommyhilfiger @thomasjhilfiger and my fabulous team for my amazing look! Makeup by @etienneortega hair by @jorgeserranohair #familyaffair #met2019 pic by Dia Dipasupil / Film Magic
Mugler Drip-- Straight out of the ocean @manfredthierrymugler His first design in 20 years. Manfred Thierry Mugler for Kim Kardashian West / MET BALL 2019 with Mugler Fashion House. Revisited archive pieces for Mugler Fashion House @muglerofficial. Corset by Mr. Pearl
My girls!!! Love you so much @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @versace #gorgeous #Repost @versace: "The #AtelierVersace gowns worn to the #MetGala by sisters @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner took nearly two months to complete and include Swarovski crystal embroidery and feather trims applied by hand. #MetCamp #VersaceCelebrities _ Photo by @gregswalesart"
Maybe next year, KoKo.