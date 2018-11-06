Khloe Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal For The First Time

We've all been utterly confused about the state of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Are they together? Are they split? Is Khloe staying in Cleveland? We hadn't even heard a word from Khloe herself about the cheating scandal that happened months ago, until now.

On Sundays episode of KUWTK, Khloe had to start reliving the pain of having her boyfriend cheat on her days before she gave birth to her daughter, True.

She took to Twitter to tell fans how she feels about the situation, and well ... it's not pretty.

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to ----‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Oh my God my heart is racing! So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

It is unclear the state of Khloe and Tristan's relationship, but it seems having to watch the epsiodes back is taking a toll on Khloe.

