Khloe Kardashian Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal For The First Time

This episode is about 7 months old and it's a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to.

We've all been utterly confused about the state of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Are they together? Are they split? Is Khloe staying in Cleveland? We hadn't even heard a word from Khloe herself about the cheating scandal that happened months ago, until now. 

On Sundays episode of KUWTK, Khloe had to start reliving the pain of having her boyfriend cheat on her days before she gave birth to her daughter, True.

She took to Twitter to tell fans how she feels about the situation, and well ... it's not pretty.

It is unclear the state of Khloe and Tristan's relationship, but it seems having to watch the epsiodes back is taking a toll on Khloe.

We can't keep up!

