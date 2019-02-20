Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split After Cheating Allegations Involving Close Family Friend

We literally can not keep up with these Kardashians.

It it now official that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split after cheating allegations involving Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, over the Valentine's Day weekend, Tristan and Jordyn met up at a private party at his L.A. home, where party goers claim to have seen the two A-listers looking suspiciously intimate.

Rumors are swirling that the two were caught "all over each other... making out." Tristan was quick to deny the rumors, tweeting (and then deleting) "fake news."

But Khloe, BFF Malika Haqq, and Larsa Pippen chimed in on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post to all but confirm the rumors to be true.

BFF Malika Haqq quickly jumped in to defend Khloe, commenting "STRONG FACTS." And Larsa Pippen commented "Amen!"

This is particularly shocking due to Jordyn Woods relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jordyn is little sister Kylie's closest and longest standing friend. Jordyn has also modeled for Khloe's clothing line Good American.

According to E! News, "this scandal marks the end of a friendship that spans well over a decade."

A source also told E! News, "The whole family is writing Jordyn off."