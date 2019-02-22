Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Breakup With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has broken her silence in the wake of her breakup with Tristan Thompson after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. This is particularly shocking due to Jordyn's relationship with the family. She has been around for over a decade, lived in Kylie's house, and even modeled for Khloé's apparel line Good American. Khloé took to IG Stories yesterday to post cryptic quotes.

“The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your hurt to,” Khloé said in the first quote. Then she came with, “Somebody needs to hear this…that betrayal was your blessing!!!” The final one Khloé shared seemed to be directed toward her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honestly, and I broke her.’”

Khloe Kardashian posted a string of quotes on her Insta story in response to Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods pic.twitter.com/teseZ2wRRD — KB Pop Culture (@KBPopCulture) February 21, 2019

It seems that little sister Kylie Jenner is also in a difficult situation navigating her relationship with longtime best friend after this betrayal.

"Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister," on insider said. "They were inseparable, and always together. Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around."

Since the news broke, Jordyn has moved out of Kylie Jenner's house and has been "cut off" by the family. Insiders say Jordyn has tried profusely to apologize to Khloé, Kylie, and even Kris Jenner.

"It’s all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere. The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too."

Time will tell.