Khloe Kardashian Sobs Over Tristan Thompson In New KUWTK Trailer

It's been really hard to Keep Up With The Kardashians - especially Khloe and her baby daddy, and Cavaliers own, Tristan Thompson. In the new trailer for season 16 of Keeping Up, Khloe is seen multiple times crying over the cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's longtime BFF Jordyn Woods.

"It just sucks it has to be so public," the reality star cries. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."

Video of &quot;Keeping Up With The Kardashians&quot; Highlights Kardashians&#039; Real-Life Struggles This Season | E!

Later, Khloe adds, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

Khloe then yells at someone over the phone, "My family was ruined!" And also screams "LIAR," with best friend Malika Haqq having to hold her back. Fans are speculating that Khloe was watching Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk when that scene was filmed.

The emotional promo ends with Khloe sobbing in a confessional. "True's the best thing that's happened to me, ever," Khloe says. "Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we're all going through something. Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f--king sucks."