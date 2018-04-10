Khloe

Is Khloe Kardashian Giving Birth In Cleveland?

April 10, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
By Paul Laux

Is Khloe Kardashian nesting in Cleveland?  Rumors say, yes!

To be honest, Cleveland doesn't usually make a ton of Hollywood news, but lately that has totally changed all thanks to Khloe Kardashian and her new baby! 

She and Tristan Thompson are expecting, and it looks like the baby is about to be born right here in Cleveland.

“Khloe is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth,” a source told PEOPLE.

She has posted several selfies in places people think is Cleveland, but are not entirely sure.

As she said "these things just happen."  So time will tell.

