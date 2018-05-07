Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Has Forgiven Tristan Thompson

"For now..."

May 7, 2018
In the up and down relationship with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, it looks like things have finally settled down on the positive side. Good timing for the playoffs too.

After some reports that they were not on a talking basis after the whole cheating scandal, the couple was seen in Ohio City over the weekend getting all cozy over lunch.

Maybe things will turn around.

 

