Khloe Kardashian Is Not Happy With Tristan Thompson

By Paul Laux

We all know about Khloe's current drama, and that might be part of the problem.

Yesterday a video came out showing her hubby Tristan Thompson "cheating" on her at a club by getting pretty close to several women. This all comes as Khloe is in Cleveland, about to give birth to their child. So not the best timing.

It's now came out that Khloe, surprisingly, is not happy. She reportedly went "ballistic" when she found out about all of this.

Me: “I should probably go to sleep”



Twitter: “Kardashian/Jenner family unfollow Tristan Thompson on social media and Khloe is reportedly having contractions”



Me: pic.twitter.com/WAoY1SNMG3 — Shelly-Anna Tompkins (@shelly_tompkins) April 11, 2018

"She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?” a source said.

How do the Kardashians feels about this as a whole? They "aren't surprised," especially since he has done this before, when he started dating Khloe before his last child was born.

Khloe Kardashian is "distraught" by the reports of Tristan Thompson cheating: "She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn't let her." pic.twitter.com/DL9yW0eimq — E! News (@enews) April 11, 2018

