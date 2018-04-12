Khloe

USA Today Images

Khloe Kardashian Is Not Happy With Tristan Thompson

April 12, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

By Paul Laux

We all know about Khloe's current drama, and that might be part of the problem.

Yesterday a video came out showing her hubby Tristan Thompson "cheating" on her at a club by getting pretty close to several women. This all comes as Khloe is in Cleveland, about to give birth to their child. So not the best timing.

It's now came out that Khloe, surprisingly, is not happy.  She reportedly went "ballistic" when she found out about all of this.

"She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?” a source said.

How do the Kardashians feels about this as a whole? They "aren't surprised," especially since he has done this before, when he started dating Khloe before his last child was born.

More here.

Tags: 
Khloe Kardashian
READ MORE READ LESS