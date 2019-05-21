Khloe Kardashian Is Not Interested In Dating

In shocking news, Khloé Kardashian won't be dating more basketball players any time soon, or anyone for that matter.

The reality television star was a guest on Laura Wesser’s most recent Divorce Sucks podcast and was asked about the current state of her love life. Khloé told the divorce lawyer that while she’s open to getting married again, she currently has no interest in dating. I wonder why? Could it be the fact that her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy cheated on her days before she gave birth to their daughter? Or the fact that he cheated on her with her little sisters best friend? It's hard to keep up.

While those heartbreaks and betrayals were pretty major, Khloé said that her divorce from Lamar Odom was more devastating to her than her breakup with Tristan Thompson. But she doesn’t regret either relationship. At this point, she’s focusing on raising her daughter True, who is an Instagram star of her own.

