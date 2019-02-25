Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors About Going On The Bachelorette
Creator of The Bachelor caught some heat for this one
It's been one heck of a week for Khloe Kardashian.
Amidst another cheating scandal with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the internet has had a field day with the idea that Khloe Kardashian will be the next Bachelorette.
Even creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, fed into the rumors that KoKo will be the next leading lady.
I have already been in contact with my dear friend @KrisJenner about @khloekardashian as #TheBachelorette . Stay tuned!!!— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 22, 2019
Kim Kardashian was quick to shut the rumors down (Disclaimer - strong language).
Fake fucking news big time!!!! https://t.co/sbI7JbSPpC— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019
But Fleiss wasn't ready to go down without a twitter fight.
She’s out of the loop on this one... #TheBachelorette https://t.co/IRQ2srXrnx— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 23, 2019
How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!! https://t.co/IRQ2srXrnx— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
FYI... We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. @khloekardashian couldn’t tell @KimKardashian anyway...— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
But the end all be all comes from Khloe herself, who shut down the rumors that she is in contention pretty quickly.
I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019
But.... I'm sure we would all love to see it.