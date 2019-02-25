Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors About Going On The Bachelorette

It's been one heck of a week for Khloe Kardashian.

Amidst another cheating scandal with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, the internet has had a field day with the idea that Khloe Kardashian will be the next Bachelorette.

Even creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, fed into the rumors that KoKo will be the next leading lady.

Kim Kardashian was quick to shut the rumors down (Disclaimer - strong language).

But Fleiss wasn't ready to go down without a twitter fight.

But the end all be all comes from Khloe herself, who shut down the rumors that she is in contention pretty quickly.

But.... I'm sure we would all love to see it.

