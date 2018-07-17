Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Go To Couples Therapy

Everyone is confused as to why Khloe Kardashian decided to stay with Tristan Thompson. He did cheat on his pregnant girlfriend afterall. Like, multiple times. Days before she gave birth. But according to PageSix, and a close family friend, Lisa Stanley, the couple is getting through it together by going to couples therapy.

“Khloé was always going to try and make this work, for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now, and she feels very connected to [Tristan> in that way,” Lisa said. “The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”

But Lisa also says Khloe learned the first time around with ex-husband Lamar Odom how she DOESN'T want things to play out.

“She doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar [Odom>, and she didn’t want to do it again.”

“One thousand percent they are working through couples therapy. She’s working hard, he’s working hard,” she explained. “You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Not to mention their little bundle of joy, True Thompson has definitely brought them together.