Khloe's Message To Tristan: “You Didn’t Fight For Us!”

April 24, 2019
Khloe Kardashian has always never been shy about posting cryptic Instagram stories.

It seems like the latest story is a direct message to her former flame and Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson. The reality TV star posted a story last night reading,

“The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work,” it read. “If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t.”

As if that didn’t make it clear enough that she was talking about True Thompson’s daddy, she said, “I was right every time that I told you that I loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know.”

The two have had quite a rocky past, with Tristan's first cheating scandal coming out just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, who is Tristan Thompson's twin.

The two finally split after a second cheating scandal emerged, involving Kylie's ex-bff, Jordyn Woods.

