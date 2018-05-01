Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West Was Playing Games While She Gave Birth

By Paul Laux

There are a couple moments in a person's life that they will remember forever. One of them is having their children.

Most fathers are right there the entire time, involved in the process. But Kanye West? Well, he was there, but according to his wife Kim Kardashian, he was with his friends playing Connect 4.

“I made Kourtney be in the room — we had a connecting room, and Kanye was in there playing Connect 4 with his friends and not really paying attention,” said Kim. “And I was like, ‘Kourtney, I need you to be here with me."

She then said the birth itself went great. However, Kanye will always be Kanye. See the interview with Ellen below.