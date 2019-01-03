Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Baby No. 4

Sources confirm another baby is on the way for Kim and Kanye!

Despite a year of headlines for the power couple, it was announced yesterday the two are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

According to the insider, the couple is having another second boy. "She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited," the source said. "They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out."

Congratulations to Kim and Kanye!