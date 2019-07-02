Kim K To Change Shapewear Name Amid Backlash

After dealing with accusations of cultural appropriation and an international backlash, Kim Kardashian has finally decided to change the name of her shapewear company.

She took to Twitter to explain after naming Kimono with “the best intentions in mind,” she would be changing it.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

Kim originally said she wouldn't be changing the name of her shapewear line... she must have had a change in heart.