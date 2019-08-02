Kim K Facing $300 Million Lawsuit Over Kimoji

Kim Kardashian is trying to keep a $300 million lawsuit on the down-low.

David Liebensohn sued her and her company, Kimsaprincess, over a series of sexy emojis.

Liebensohn created a series of "Kimojis" - which is a “set of animated emojis and GIFs of the Kardashian family, with Mrs. Kanye West."

Liebensohn claimed she loved the idea and promised to work together as a team. She eventually terminated their partnership and launched her own “Kimojis.”

David is suing Kim for millions. According to court records, she wants the suit moved to arbitration because arbitration is private and the public won’t see the proceedings. She also wants the case moved from Oklahoma – where it was filed – to California because being there would cause her business harm.