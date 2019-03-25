KimYe Sells Lemonade & Yeezys For Charity

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West partnered with families across the country to create lemonade stands, with a twist.

Their lemonade stand was set up in Hidden Hills, California, and not only were they selling lemonade, you could also purchase a pair of unreleased Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geodes," worth $300. Proceeds went to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI.

It was a family affair, as Kim's daughter North, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope helped set up the shop.

North and P setting up the Yeezy pop-up lemonade stand. pic.twitter.com/jOtyIf3dfq — The Wests (@kuwthewests) March 23, 2019

The grassroots mental health organization is dedicated to building better lives for the millions affected by mental illness.

If you weren’t able to find one of the many stands that operated in Indianapolis, Texas, Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota, you can donate here.