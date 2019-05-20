Kim Kardashian Named Her Kid Psalm

The couple welcomed Psalm via surrogate on May 10

Celebrity News
North, Saint, Chicago, and now... Psalm.

Kim Kardashian made the announcement via social media with a picture of their new son.

Kim wrote: "We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

‪Psalm West ‬

To review, Kim and Kanye have been married for almost five years. The couple welcomed Psalm via surrogate on May 10.

Psalm, or the book of Psalms, appears in the old testament of the Bible and means "song" which sounds very Kanye-esque. 

kardashian
Kanye West