Is Kim Kardashian re-igniting her feud with Taylor Swift? Probably not. But some Swifties seem to think so because of when Kim is dropping her new fragrance line.

Of course, it's been all over the internet that SOMETHING new is coming from Taylor Swift on April 26th. She has taken to Instagram and her website to post many criptic messages about what is coming on "4.26."

4.26 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 13, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

It just so happens that Kim Kardashian is releasing her new fragrance line on the same day, which has fans speculating she did it on purpose.

What do you think? Intentional or coincidence?