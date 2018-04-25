Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Break The Internet
... again!
April 25, 2018
By Paul Laux
Just when you thought Kim Kardashian was kind of taking a back-seat, and laying low on the internet, here we go all over again.
A while ago, Kim released a series of photos that were pretty interesting, photos that "blew up the internet," like the famous "Champagne" photo.
Basically they were everything anyone was talking about for some time.
.@KimKardashian continues to one-up herself in the beauty game. https://t.co/opRriabbeR— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 25, 2018
Well, she's back, with a super revealing photoshoot for a beauty line.
How the photos promote it, no one really is sure, but it does bring her back into the limelight.
If you'd like to see the photos, click here.