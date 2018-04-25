Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Break The Internet

... again!

April 25, 2018
By Paul Laux

Just when you thought Kim Kardashian was kind of taking a back-seat, and laying low on the internet, here we go all over again.

A while ago, Kim released a series of photos that were pretty interesting, photos that "blew up the internet," like the famous "Champagne" photo.

Basically they were everything anyone was talking about for some time.

Well, she's back, with a super revealing photoshoot for a beauty line.

How the photos promote it, no one really is sure, but it does bring her back into the limelight.

If you'd like to see the photos, click here.

