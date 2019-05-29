Kit Harrington Checks Into Rehab

Apparently no one took the end of "Game of Thrones” harder than Kit Harington. The "Game of Thrones'" star has secrelty checked into a rehab center.

Our beloved Jon Snow has been at Privé-Swiss – a luxury Connecticut heath retreat – for almost a month. He’s using psychological coaching, mindful meditation, and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress, deal with negative emotions, and curb his alcohol use.

Kit’s rep said, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.” His wife, Rose Leslie, is being “extremely supportive” of him as he tries to rest and recover at the facility, which costs over $120-thousand bucks a month.