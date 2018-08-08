Kourtney Kardashian Splits With Younes Benjima

Who would have ever thought that Kim and Kanye would have the most succesful relationship out of the Kardshain-Jenner clan? It seems like older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, didn't hit the jackpot with 25 year old model, Younes Benjima. The two dated for close to two years, but have officially called it quits. The split seems to come at a strange time, seeing as the two just went on a lengthy vacation together in Positano on the Amalfi coast.

It seems there has been trouble in paradise for at least a little. When Kourtney posted this picture, Benjima commented "that's what you need to show to get likes?"

Fans also seemed to speculate that something strange was going on with Kourtney during the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim and Kourtney faced off in an EPIC sister showdown over the family Christmas card. Kourtney didn't want to be at the photoshoot very long, but Kim had to take care of some important business meetings before the shoot could begin and the fight BLEW. UP. It ended in tears for Kourtney, and Kim even said Kourt was "the least interesting to look at." And it seems the tension isn't quite released yet. The family took to Twitter watching the fight back on tv.

Khloe let’s be honest here. https://t.co/nS1YSkiyR9 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you. https://t.co/ZMpEo5nlwL — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 6, 2018

With this drama, we can't help but wonder.... WILL SCOTT AND KOURTNEY GET BACK TOGETHER!? We need answers.