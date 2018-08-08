Kourtney Kardashian Splits With Younes Benjima

Another one bites the dust.

August 8, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

SIPA Images © Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Celebrity News
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

Who would have ever thought that Kim and Kanye would have the most succesful relationship out of the Kardshain-Jenner clan? It seems like older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, didn't hit the jackpot with 25 year old model, Younes Benjima. The two dated for close to two years, but have officially called it quits. The split seems to come at a strange time, seeing as the two just went on a lengthy vacation together in Positano on the Amalfi coast.

Ride with U --

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

italia con la mia cara --

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on

It seems there has been trouble in paradise for at least a little. When Kourtney posted this picture, Benjima commented "that's what you need to show to get likes?"

don’t be shady, be a lady☀️

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Fans also seemed to speculate that something strange was going on with Kourtney during the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim and Kourtney faced off in an EPIC sister showdown over the family Christmas card. Kourtney didn't want to be at the photoshoot very long, but Kim had to take care of some important business meetings before the shoot could begin and the fight BLEW. UP. It ended in tears for Kourtney, and Kim even said Kourt was "the least interesting to look at." And it seems the tension isn't quite released yet. The family took to Twitter watching the fight back on tv. 

With this drama, we can't help but wonder.... WILL SCOTT AND KOURTNEY GET BACK TOGETHER!? We need answers.

Tags: 
Kourtney Kardashian
Younes Benjima