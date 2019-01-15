Kylie Claps Back At Record-Stealing Egg
What's the deal with the egg?
January 15, 2019
Kylie Jenner has been dethroned as the queen of Instagram, by an egg?
But she didn't take the dethroning lightly.
Watch Kylie calp back at this egg taking her shine.
This all started as an attempt to get more likes than THE MOST liked Instagram picture of all time - posted by Kylie.
The @world_record_egg said "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this --"
The picture has over 38 million likes.