Kylie Jenner Accuses Travis Scott Of Cheating

According to TMZ, there is trouble in paradise for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Scott, who is currently on his "AstroWorld" tour, took a break from the travel to surprise his baby mama on Wednesday. When he got there, she reportedly discovered "evidence" of his cheating. Sources say that a “major argument erupted” that evening...that went into yesterday. He also, ironically, canceled his concert in Buffalo due to "sickness" but many say it's actually to figure out the situation with Kylie.

Scott’s rep is denying everything. “He did not cheat,” the rep said. “He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.” The Buffalo date is rescheduled for March 10th.

It's been quite a week for Jenner, who is probably hypersensitive right now since her best friend, Jordyn Woods, was caught with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy. Jordyn is also going on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" today to adress the situation.

Travis probably doesn’t want any trouble in paradise.