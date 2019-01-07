Is Kylie Jenner Engaged?

Will there be wedding bells for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott? We don't know, but we do know that she was rocking a pretty big ring on *THAT* finger.

-- A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 5, 2019 at 1:04pm PST

Travis Scott has made public statements about marrying the makeup mogul. "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way," said the rapper. "Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say,’" he said. "It got to a point where I was like, I need her with me to operate. She’s that one."

She was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with the ring on, too. Naturally no one’s talking about it, so we’ll just have to keep an eye out for the announcement.