Kylie Jenner Makes Forbes' 'America's Wealthiest Celebs' List

The star has a net worth of $900 million

December 19, 2018
For the first time, Kylie Jenner has made Forbes' 'America's Wealthiest Celebs' list.

The 21-year-old is on track to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire ever with a new worth of $900-million thanks to her makeup empire.

She’s tied for the fifth spot with Jay-Z, 49, who has the same net worth.

Kylie owns 100% of Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched two years ago on social media.

The successful company has already landed her in Forbes before. She was the covergirl for “American Women Billionaires” issue.

Congrats on the money, Kyles.

Kylie Jenner
Forbes

