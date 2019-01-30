Kyrie Irving Is Open To Reuniting With LeBron James

No one was expecting the call Kyrie Irving made to LeBron James apologizing for the way he left Cleveland, even LeBron himself.

And while water may be under the bridge for the two, the rest of Cleveland is not too happy with Irving coming to his senses NOW.

And even worse for Cavs fans, Irving said he would be open to reuniting with James to play in L.A.

So Kyrie has interest in rejoining LeBron huh...not surprised pic.twitter.com/3K93w8jwPz — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) January 29, 2019

According to a source close to Bleacher Reports' Ric Bucher, it's "real" that Kyrie would want to once again join up with LeBron with the Lakers in Los Angeles.

More from Bucher here.