Lady Gaga is engaged!

Gaga made the big announcement at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday.

She thanked her "fiancé Christian" (Christian Carino) during her emotional and powerful speech about women empowerment.

Lady Gaga confirms she’s engaged! Lets take a look at her low-key love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QmvsIGs4JH — MTV News (@MTVNews) October 16, 2018

The two have kept their relationship pretty low profile.

The singer and Hollywood agent sparked romance rumors on the field at the 2017 Super Bowl in early February and the two have been going strong ever since.

believe in fairy tales. A post shared by @ christiancarino on Aug 21, 2018 at 2:03pm PDT

home. A post shared by @ christiancarino on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

Congratulations to the two on their engagement!