Larry Drew Agrees To New Coaching Contract With Cavs

Larry Drew has agreed to a more permanent deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drew will be the head coach for the rest of this season and has an agreement for 2019-20 if the Cavs organization choose to keep him.

He will get a buyout payment if they choose to move on to a new coach.

Larry Drew and Cavaliers have agreed on a deal for rest of season and partial guarantee for next season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 5, 2018

The Cavs are currently 1-9.