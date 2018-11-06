Larry Drew Agrees To New Coaching Contract With Cavs

Larry Drew will be the coach for the rest of this season

Larry Drew has agreed to a more permanent deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drew will be the head coach for the rest of this season and has an agreement for 2019-20 if the Cavs organization choose to keep him.

He will get a buyout payment if they choose to move on to a new coach.

The Cavs are currently 1-9.

