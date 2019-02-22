The Latest On The Jussie Smollett Case

Jussie Smollett made his first court appearance on a felony charge of disorderly conduct for filing a false report in Chicago yesterday. Whether you believe his innoncence or not, the story has become a media frenzy. He reportedly remained stone-faced in court as prosecutors laid out why they think Smollett is guilty. Among the evidence given, which saw the grand jury approve the indictment:

A text message from Smollett to Abel Osundairo on January 25th, which read: "Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face-to-face?"

Smollett allegedly asked Abel if his brother, Ola, could be trusted – and wanted his participation. During a subsequent meeting, they say Smollett talked about his "displeasure" over the studio’s handling of the letter and wanted to "stage an attack.”

Smollett allegedly gave the brothers $100 to pay for the items that would be used in the attack. The morning of the “attack,” it was that money that was used to purchase the ski masks and MAGA hat.

Smollett and the brothers reportedly met again on January 27th to scout a location where cameras would capture the attack. The following day, the Osundairo brother deposited a $3,500 check from Smollett that was backdated to January 23rd.

The “attack” was initially planned to take place on January 28th, but was postponed because Smollett's flight from New York to Chicago was delayed.

There is evidence of phone calls between Smollett and the brothers before the incident, right after the incident…and during their trip to Nigeria.

The scratches on Smollett’s face? As the brothers were wearing gloves, police say those were self-inflicted

Smollett has been released on $100,000 bond and is back at work on the set of Empire. If convicted, the actor faces up to three years in prison. The motive? Publicity and Salary. According to police, Smollett, who reportedly makes $65-thousand per episode on “Empire,” wanted more money and more fame.