LeBron And Nike Release "25 Straight" Shoes

Need some new kicks? LeBron and Nike always throw out some great colaborations, but these shoes are SICK!

The "25 Straight" Zoom Soldier is modeled after the shoes James wore when he scored the final 25 points in a double OT win against the Detroit Pistons during the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals.

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1

“25 Straight”

May 31, 2018 pic.twitter.com/20MwFGUmGz — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 9, 2018

These shoes are straight fire! They went on sale today just in time for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA finals, if you have $150 to drop on them.